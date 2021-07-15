DuBOIS — The Dave Bish Memorial Golf Tournament will resume at the DuBois Country Club this year, benefiting a ministry that has helped the under-resourced residents and families of Harmons, Jamaica, for more than 30 years.
The tournament, set for July 31 at 1 p.m., includes an 18-hole tournament round, cart, door prize ticket, snacks, lunch and a catered dinner, according to the 2021 brochure.
Dave Bish, longtime DuBois resident and pastor who founded Tri County Church, died unexpectedly in 2016. The first golf tournament in his memory was also held that year, said Blair Michael, financial director of Won by One to Jamaica.
Traveling to Harmons more than 20 times, Bish had a special place in his heart for helping the residents, serving on the WBOTJ board of directors and writing many of his sermons there, said Michael. There is also now a scholarship given out in his name to a student in Jamaica.
Founded by DuBois native Henry Shaffer, WBOTJ volunteers have created many sustainable jobs, built more than 1,000 homes and helped more than 500 families send their children to school, the brochure says. Each year, locals and around 1,000 people from the U.S. travel to Jamaica to assist the people of Harmons with lacking necessities, such as running water, electricity, lack of opportunity and more.
This year’s tournament will offer some unique features, said Michael, including a “golf ball cannon,” and $10,000 prize for a hole-in-one, thanks to the sponsor Good and Associates of DuBois. There are also several other event sponsors, including the Bish family.
There is still room for a few more teams to participate, says Michael. Proceeds benefit the WBOTJ organization’s sponsorship program, which helps the children and families of Harmons with things like transportation costs, education, school uniforms and others. The program currently has 350 children on its sponsorship list.
The ministry has seen its success stories, such as a woman graduating from college with a nursing degree thanks to the support of the sponsorship program, said Michael.
Those who need more information or are interested in sponsoring a hole/participating can contact Michael at 814-583-7427 or blair@wonbyonetojamaica.com.
For more information on the ministry, visit www.wonbyonetojamaica.com or the Facebook page.