REYNOLDSVILLE — DuBois native Cara Davenport has started the 2020-21 school year at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) as the new practical nursing coordinator.
Davenport, who went to Jeff Tech her senior year of high school, attended Lock Haven University for nursing. After graduation, she moved to New Mexico, where she lived for 25 years, working as a nurse, primarily in pediatrics at University of New Mexico Hospital.
“I always knew I wanted to be in leadership,” she said.
Davenport, who has a master’s degree in nursing leadership, was also director of an outpatient clinic. Prior to Jeff Tech’s position, she worked at Penn Highlands Healthcare.
“My drive for leadership was to be able to impact as many staff members as possible, who impacted the patients they cared for,” she said.
The practical nursing program at Jeff Tech is in its 67th year, Davenport says, and teaches students how to be a part of the professional workforce.
“I can shape them to take care of and touch the community,” she said.
One of Davenport’s goals, she noted, is to look how students can do more at-home learning, doing both in-classroom and online sessions. She also hopes to look at having a part-time nursing program, to better accommodate students who work.
Another goal is to get students out into the community, Davenport said, such as volunteering with different community programs, promoting what nurses do and showing “the face of the program.”
“The people they are caring for are in this community,” she said. “When you are out there in the community, you’re in that roll.”