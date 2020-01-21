BROOKVILLE — Local historian David Taylor appeared at the Rebecca M. Arthurs Library Sunday to talk about his new book, which takes a deep look into the history of Brookville.
Taylor’s book, “The Way We Were: Brookville, Pennsylvania Through the Camera Lens” collects many local photos dating back to the 1800s, and showcases the changes throughout history. The photos are accompanied by Taylor’s own knowledge of the town’s history, as well as some he’s gathered through word of mouth.
The idea for the book began about two and half years ago when, Taylor said, Kelly Harriger started a Facebook page called Brookville, Pennsylvania Photographs. Taylor started with a couple of historic photos with captions of what they were, and after a few time another group member asked “does anyone else think David should write a book?”
Taylor said he thought, “Why not?” He initially planned for the book only being about 100 pages, but it took on a life of its own, he said. The book is 280 pages in total because he got carried away. He had the book published through LaBue printing in DuBois.
“I wanted to be able to present something that people could be interested in and hopefully get to learn a bit more about our hometown,” Taylor said. “I’m an unabashed hometowner, I was once married to a woman who claimed I had Brookville flowing in my veins.”
The first printing of the book was 100 copies, of which Taylor sold 88 before even making it to his first book signing. The publisher is a local man in DuBois, so he couldn’t have any more published until just before Christmas. The second hundred books went just as fast as the first did, and Taylor is now into 250 books printed.
Taylor’s own family are seventh generation Brookvillians. He said many of the historical photos in the book came from Fred Knapp, a Brookville photographer in the 1890s, who he described as “Brookville’s primo photographer.”
Taylor stressed how valuable oral history had been to his publishing of this book, noting that some facts would have otherwise been lost to the generations. He mentioned the swinging bridge that went from the fairgrounds to Taylor Street. He found a woman who said her father had built the bridge, and got the story behind why it was there.
“Now, how wild is that? That’s information that otherwise would’ve been totally gone,” Taylor said. “That kind of information, that oral history, would’ve been totally gone. And there’s several instances in the book where I depended on oral information to come up with some of the text and stories.”