DuBOIS — A component crucial to workforce development is emphasizing science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, according to Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin.
“While apprenticeship programs and skills training help promote careers in trades, nearly 300,000 jobs in the Commonwealth require these STEM skills, and over the next decade more than 70 percent of new jobs will require these skills,” Davin told area businesspeople last week at the Greater DuBois Area Chamber’s Business Connections.
“Through tackling workforce development from every angle, from STEM education to apprenticeship, to incumbent worker training, we’re strengthening our economy, improving the lives of our workers and their families, and trying to make Pennsylvania a better place to do business, but not only will these efforts will help businesses already here in the state,” Davin said.
The DCED also believes, he said, it will attract out-of-state companies, and international businesses.
Davin said creating a more business friendly tax environment is also an emphasis, and noted that the Legislature eliminated the Owner’s Capital Stock and Franchise Tax in 2016.
“...If anybody knows about the Capital Stock and Franchise Tax, that was an onerous business tax that’s been in place since 1864, and it was eliminated in 2016,” he said. “And just to put that into perspective, that was eliminated, that Owner’s Business Tax was eliminated, the same year that the state of Connecticut increased their Owner’s Business Taxes, and their iconic institution, their iconic business, General Electric, moved out of the state, and went to Massachusetts, in Boston.”
As a result, even the conservative tax foundation ranked Pennsylvania well below most of its neighbors in the 2018 State Business Tax Climate Index.
“Initially outside of tax foundation vectors we can see the fruits of our labors in our job creation numbers. In 2017 alone, we increased our number of jobs in Pennsylvania by 78,400. An increase of 1.33 percent, and that’s a higher growth rate than our neighbors in Maryland, New York, Ohio, Virginia, and New Jersey.”
