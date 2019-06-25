A downtown DuBois business dedicated to offering “the full-spa experience” will showcase new staff members, ownership and current services Saturday.
Annette Thomas of Punxsutawney took over The Day Spa DuBois on North Brady Street at the end of 2018, combining nine new staff members with seven original ones. She runs the business end of things, co-owning the building with Benny Gordon, an area man known for racing Nascar.
Former Owner Tammy Gaither said she wanted to sell the spa to someone who would continue the dream she started 10 years ago.
Thomas has worked in customer service for more than 25 years, management for 20 and salon and beauty for almost 15. Although she was approached many times about taking over salons in the past, the timing never felt right.
The full-service salon offers hair colors and cuts, hair and eyelash extensions, manicures and pedicures, “Skin Script” facials and professional massages, as well as retail products like jewelry and purses.
Before she started managing the facility, Thomas worked there for a month, observing the day-to-day operations and staff, who she says have all been welcoming.
One of her favorite parts of the profession is being behind the chair, she said, making DuBois more beautiful “one head at a time,” which is something she tries to pass on to her employees.
“They are allowed to be their own artist here,” she said. “There is no competition between employees. Everything we do here is art.”
Thomas tries to always listen and communicate with the staff, maintaining a stress-free work environment, she said. Several hair stylists have worked together before.
“We tend to stick together, or follow each other to new places,” Thomas said. “When something exciting happens to one of us, we all migrate.”
Thomas changed a few things, such as the window salon that faces downtown DuBois, where stylists can be seen working. They have also slowed down the process, Thomas said, for each guest to have a “full-spa experience.”
“We want you to have more than one service here,” Thomas said. “We have made extra time for everyone to feel special and pampered.”
The Day Spa DuBois will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, offering more than 300 giveaways, light snacks, Two Birch Winery blends and desserts.
The goal of the event, Thomas said, is for people to look around, meet the staff and learn about services. It’s also a chance to partner with and support other downtown businesses like Luigi’s Ristorante, Uzi’s Pastries and Brady Street Florist.
Looking back, Thomas feels this opportunity was meant to be.
“I didn’t plan for anything but a happy work environment,” she said. “That starts with your staff.”
For more information, visit The Day Spa DuBois on Facebook.