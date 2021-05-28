DuBOIS — DB’s Smokin’ BBQ Bedrock was welcomed Thursday by the Greater DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce and other local officials to their newest location in the Dr. Doolittle’s complex, located at 1290 Rich Highway in DuBois.
This marks the second location for owner Doug Bauer, who started DB’s Smokin’ BBQ, The Shack, located in Lucinda on Route 66, in 2013. Voted one of the “Top 30 BBQ Restaurants in the Nation,” DB’s BBQ offers brisket, ribs, pork, and chicken with a variety of different sauces and sides to choose from, said Bauer.
“I just felt that I had enough energy that I could open another location,” said Bauer. “I like to give a good experience and barbecue to everybody who wants it.”
Bauer said he started barbecuing food when he was young.
“I was about 12 years old and I helped my dad barbecue chicken,” said Bauer. “I always liked it. I went to Texas and I learned more about barbecuing so I brought that back to the area.”
Bauer describes his own type of barbecue sauce as a blend of flavors — he believes the flavors need to enhance the meat. He said he separates rubs for different meats instead of a one-rub-fits-all method.
“I’ve rated barbecues all over the country, all over the world, and I picked and chose what I like the most about it,” said Bauer. “It’s probably more Texas-style barbecue than anything. My sauce is a blend of the south, of the Carolinas, of Kansas City, of Texas. It’s all my own sauce, but I blend it in to make it taste like those places.”
Brisket and ribs, he said, are two of his specialties.
“Brisket is the hardest thing to do and I can do it with my eyes shut now,” said Bauer, who noted he purchases only premium cuts of meat. “To have a good barbecue of whatever kind, it’s important to get a good cut of meat.”
Side items include DB’s Pitmaster baked beans, potato salad, slaw, smoked macaroni and cheese or salt potatoes, which are served a la carte as well as with a meal.
Bauer said he hopes to hire at least 15 employees as the business evolves.
“I’m going to start doing catering events and fairs,” said Bauer.
Check out DB’s Smokin’ BBQ Bedrock anytime between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily and find their complete menu on their Facebook page. A grand opening is being planned for the summer.