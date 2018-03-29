DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic’s sixth-graders’ annual re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross during Holy Week has been a school tradition for decades.
This is the fifth year that faculty advisors Jodi Stewart and Michael Micknis have directed it.
“We’ve changed it a lot in the last five years,” Stewart said.
“The stations used to be more live action, now it’s live action then they freeze to do the Stations of the Cross,” Micknis said. “So it’s a play and stations.”
The students begin rehearsing around Ash Wednesday.
“We give them the six weeks,” Stewart said.
“We work together with the rest of our middle school teachers, who sometimes allow us to borrow them for a class period,” said Micknis. “It basically takes most of our theology classes. For about two months, it’s pretty much all we do for theology as part of the curriculum, is to do this.”
Staging a Passion Play is the final project for the students’ current unit of study on the Death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Since it’s not a speaking role, it can be a little difficult to choose who portrays Jesus.
“We’ll have last year’s Jesus come down from seventh grade and he’ll show them how to carry the cross and how to do the walk and how to do the facial expressions,” Micknis said. “And then the boys who signed up to try out for the role, we’ll make a decision by having them run through it a couple different times and just see who has the right walk and the facial expressions.”
“It’s real tough,” Micknis said. “It comes downs to sometimes maybe the way they walk and limp, because that can be the difference between what looks like an old man shuffling versus somebody who’s injured.”
How many boys want to the role varies from year to year.
“It depends on the personality of the class, and Mary’s the same way,” said Micknis. “Just some girls don’t want to be seen and would rather be a part of the show but not a focal point.”
“There are some kids that don’t want to be on stage at all,” Stewart said. “They beautifully run the lights.”
There is a backstage crew and light crew as well as programs.
“They make their own programs,” Micknis said. “Everything’s done by them and we just push them and direct them.”
The students look forward to their grade’s turn to perform the play, the advisors said.
Students performed the play for the residents of Christ the King Manor as well as DCC elementary, middle, and high students, faculty and staff. There was an evening performance Wednesday in the auditorium for family, friends, and the general public.
“And the hardest part for them as sixth-graders is staring into each other’s eyes to put on this very, very serious play,” Micknis said. “And they’re in sixth grade staring into each other’s eyes in front of everybody on stage. So they really have to have that composure.”
But they do a fantastic job, both Stewart and Micknis agreed.
