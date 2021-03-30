DuBOIS — One day DuBois Central Catholic first-grader Kendra Mitchell was asked by her parents, Joe and Jennie Mitchell of DuBois, what she and her brother Austin were going to give up for Lent, and her response surprised her family.
While last year Kendra gave up Sprite, this year, she announced that she was not going to give up anything.
Instead, “I am going to do something,” announced Kendra.
During one of Kendra’s classes, teacher Jenny Pisarcik explained to her students that it’s not always necessary to “give up” something for Lent, but sometimes people decide to “do” something in place of that.
Kendra stated that she was going to collect food for their elderly neighbor and others at Christ The King Manor in DuBois.
To support their daughter’s act of kindness, Jennie Mitchell placed information on Facebook, while Kendra placed a box outside of their home with a sign she made — “Lent Donations . . . Thank You! Kendra.”
Kendra was so excited when one day she went to her box and found another large box filled with items from Sam’s Club.
In addition, Kendra has collected items donated by her family, the community and her church family.
“We have all kinds of stuff that I can’t even name it all,” said Kendra when asked about what kinds of items she has collected. “We are making the bags at the firehall because there is a lot of room.”
Jennie Mitchell said there are enough items to fill a minimum of 50 bags for seniors. The bags will include everything from food to entertainment and personal items.
The Mitchell family is well known in the community for their volunteerism.
Joe Mitchell is a longtime volunteer fireman with the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department and past fire chief.
Jennie Mitchell volunteers her time to several different sporting and community events, often chairing their fundraisers.
At her young age, Kendra has watched her parents serving the community and now she is doing her part, according to a DCC spokesperson.
“Working together as a team, Kendra’s family and school family have promoted their faith and the importance of community service,” said the spokesperson.