HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) has awarded a $41,400 state grant to Punxsutawney Borough, according to state Sen. Joe Scarnati (R-25).
According to Scarnati, the funds are provided through DCED’s Strategic Management Planning Program and will be used for development and implementation of a five-year financial management plan.
“I was pleased to advocate for this important grant and congratulate Punxsutawney Borough on receiving this support,” Scarnati said. “It is vital that state investments are made in rural Pennsylvania communities to help with continued growth and ensure the future stability of our region.”
Scarnati said the goal of the grant is to assist with promoting growth and to improve the capability of local governments to deliver services more effectively and efficiently.
“On behalf of Punxsutawney Borough I express my thanks to Sen. Scarnati and to DCED for providing this grant opportunity,” Punxsutawney Borough Manager Robert Santik said. “This financial support will go a long way to help the Borough develop a strong financial plan for the next five years.”