DuBOIS — Solar energy projects claimed their share of the attention when Dennis Davin, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, spoke at Thursday’s Greater DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce Business Connections lunch.
“Last month, the governor (Tom Wolf) announced the state approval of nearly $30 million in solar energy projects through the solar energy program at the Commonwealth Finance Authority,” Davin said. “And this funding is used for an installation of new solar projects and the manufacture of solar equipment in the Commonwealth.”
This is a move that will help encourage the deployment of solar technology and the creation of solar jobs as that industry gets better and much more efficient, and the cost comes down.
“As we build our energy sector through a diversified strategy that utilizes all of our natural advantages, we’re hoping to set up the entire Commonwealth, especially areas like Jefferson and Clearfield counties for more success in their economic growth,” Davin said. “Imagine that everyone in this room works day in and day out to help businesses in our communities grow and thrive, which in turn improves the lives of the residents and their families in the region. Your story is one of great resilience and hard work. Through the years, we’re seeing more and more of that hard work paying off.”
In the long term ... it’s in the economic community and infrastructure projects being developed here over the years, supported by all levels of government, local partners, and the private sector, Davin said.
“It’s in the workers showing up, every day their jobs are more secure and optimistic for the future. We want to keep that going,” Davin said. “With a lot the work you’re doing, it’s important to reflect on the success that you’ve had over the years, but we’ve got to continue moving on. So, I encourage you to take a few moments out of your day to remember that your work is leading to true positive change for this area. And know that for any challenges that lie ahead, we at DCED will be there for you. That’s what we’re here to do.”
