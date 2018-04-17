DuBOIS — Workforce development is one of the state’s priorities, and for good reason, according to Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin.
“As my staff and I travel across the state visiting with businesses of all kinds on a daily basis, one of the things that we hear consistently is that one of the top challenges is finding talent necessary to fill the job openings that they already have. There are a number of reasons for this, including Pennsylvania’s aging demographics, the national educational trend over the past several years that deemphasize careers and trades in numbers that suggest young people leave Pennsylvania for other states. So the question becomes what on a state level could we do to help address these issues?” Davin said at last week’s Greater DuBois Area Chamber’s Business Connections luncheon.
“And, the answer to that is to invest in our workers. Invest in our educational systems, and make Pennsylvania as attractive a location as possible for everyone to work, live and play, and that’s been the mission of us at DCED, and the governor since day one,” he said.
“To some degree, every administration strives to achieve these goals, but one of the things about the governor is that he realizes state programs intended to strengthen our schools, build our workforce, and our economy are too often disconnected, and disjointed,” Davin said.
To counter this, the administration recently launched PA Smart, a new workforce development initiative that reaches across agencies to help all Pennsylvanians prepare for successful careers. PA Smart will be a phased approach to strengthen workforce efforts at multiple agencies, and align their work with K through 12, and higher education. Its guiding principle is that all Pennsylvanians should have an opportunity to build their lives and careers in Pennsylvania whenever they want.
Wolf’s proposed budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year includes a $100 million increase in basic education funding, a $40 million increase in high quality, early childhood education, a $40 million increase in developing 21st century jobs and skills, a $10 million increase in career technical education funding and a $15 million increase in Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, Davin said.
“All these categories are tied together in that they are all contributing to preparing students for excellent careers, and improving worker training across several sectors of the economy,” Davin said.
