Another round of ash treatment on the Elk State Forest has been completed, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
This year, staff worked diligently to treat 40 individual white ash trees located in Quehanna Area near Red Run Road, a press release stated.
“There are signs of the borer at this site and nearby, although the white ash found on this site are in better health than the non-treated ash which are almost all dead,” according to the press release. “Ash trees at the site are treated with an insecticide, which is delivered into the tree’s vascular tissue. This is accomplished via stem injection using a tree IV kit. Treatment needs to occur after the leaves are fully developed in May or early June, before the typical mid-summer humidity sets in and slows down the transpiration process in our trees.”
The emerald ash borer is a non-native invasive species. It was found in Pennsylvania in 2007. It is a threat to all ash trees. Without any intervention, ash trees may be eliminated from Pennsylvania.
One thing that has not changed on the Elk State Forest is the commitment to manage the forest resource in the best possible way.
For more information, please call the district office at 814-486-3353. Please visit online at www.dcnr.state.pa.us. Also check out the Facebook site at www.facebook.com/elkstateforest.