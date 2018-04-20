DuBOIS — What does the DuBois City Police Department want the community to know, that they may not understand, to help residents understand what the officers do on a daily basis?
“It’s not a TV show,” said Cpl. Lanny Prosper. “It’s not going to get done in a half hour or an hour or by the next season. It takes time. We have to work with crime labs, we have to work with the district attorney’s office, we have to work with other agencies. Sometimes things go slowly. We have to make sure every i is dotted and every t is crossed. The rules are set up for us to do it that way.”
Prosper’s remarks were part of a public open house arranged this week by the police department and the Administration of Justice program at Penn State DuBois.
The police department works with the Partnership For Prevention board, Prosper said.
“We had a resource officer program with the (DuBois) school district,” he said. “We use a lot of the feedback from the students because they would run the surveys on a regular basis and we started to learn things like, what you guys might not know is that children are starting to use drugs and alcohol and experiment at a middle school age now. It’s not at a high school age. It’s at a sixth, seventh, eighth grade age level.”
Education has to get to the students, he said.
“That’s where you as parents, me as a parent, you have to educate your kids at home. It’s a team effort to get that knowledge out there and let them know that this stuff is going to face them when they are 11 and 12 years old, not when they’re 15 or 16,” Prosper said.
The police department also faces challenges.
“These are things that can slow down investigations if you get frustrated. It’s not that we don’t want to get it done for you, we want to get it done because there’s 10 more things we have to go deal with,” Prosper said. “As soon as we can get it taken care of we’re going to take care of it and move on from it.”
It’s important to know that the police department wants to help people, said Sgt. Shawn McCleary.
“We get frustrated too,” McCleary said. “Because we’ll have investigations, we don’t have detectives, so the officer that catches that case, he’s the one that has to investigate that.”
Police get other calls while they are trying to work on previous cases, trying to solve them and talk to witnesses, McCleary said.
“Trust us, we are trying to get it done as quick as possible and it frustrates us too,” McCleary said. “We want to make sure you get the justice you deserve.”
“Any crime that happens in the city, that’s ours,” said Assistant Police Chief Dustin Roy. “There’s a misconception that the state police, or the sheriff’s department, depending on where you’re from, handle any call. As far as anything that happens here in DuBois, that’s going to be handled by our department and there is another department that surrounds us, the Sandy Township Police Department. A lot of people don’t know that either. You’re talking multiple jurisdictions within a pretty small area.”
