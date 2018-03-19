DuBOIS — Brockway resident and eighth grade student at DuBois Christian Schools, Grace Preston, daughter of Steve and Sandy Preston, has been honored for her exemplary volunteer service with a Certificate of Excellence from The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, and with a Presidential Volunteer Service Award.
This award is presented annually by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP). The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards honors young people across America for outstanding volunteer service.
Certificates of Excellence are granted to the top 10 percent of all Prudential Spirit of Community Award applicants in each state and the District of Columbia.
Presidential Volunteer Service Awards recognize Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities and their country.
DuBois Christian Schools nominated Preston for national honors this fall in recognition of her volunteer service. She is passionate about the care of animals and runs a business called Grace’s Goodies where she sells dog biscuits, flea and tick spray and treats for animals.
The profits from her business all go back into the care of animals as donations to area Shelters and Animal Sanctuaries.
Most recently, Preston donated to Willow Run Sanctuary for Animals. She is also a Cadette Girl Scout, who just recently finished her Silver Award project which was building two kennels for the county humane officer to hold stray dogs. She also serves on the worship team and works with children in the nursery at her church, Brockway CMA.
Mark Chittester, dean of Students at DuBois Christian Schools said,”It is an honor to watch one of our students demonstrate such selflessness and care for animals, for others and for her community. We are very proud of her and are thrilled she is receiving these recognitions for her community service.”
Volunteer activities were judged on criteria including personal initiative, creativity, effort, impact and personal growth. DuBois Christian Schools, whose goal is to partner with parents in Christian Education, is honored to have Preston as a student.
