ST. MARYS — The deadline for “Women Who Care” grant applications is rapidly approaching, and Elk County nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply.
WWC, a project of the Elk County Community Foundation formed by nine women in 2009, is in its 10th year of awarding grants.
ECCF Executive Director Paula Fritz Eddy said WWC awards the grants to organizations that enhance the quality of life for women and their families in Elk County.
“It seems our membership particularly likes programs that serve the less fortunate,” she said.
WWC grants have helped with 36 projects in the past three years, Eddy said, including the Guardian Angel Center’s back-to-school program, Oak Manor’s new home appliances, Big Maple Farms Natural Therapies’ new arena, St. Marys Area school teachers’ “Food for Friends” program and more.
Eddy recalls one of the “most remembered projects” in 2012, when the grants helped Elk County Children and Youth Services purchase beds and bedding for children who didn’t have a bed.
Since its first grant cycle in 2010, WWC has awarded $188,200 to 82 organizations, Eddy said.
“We plan to give over $30,000 at our 10th grant cycle in October,” she said.
Typically, between seven and 10 grants are awarded each year, depending on how much money is available, Eddy said.
“Then, we provide small grants at each meeting — that is done by a drawing of a member who has the opportunity to give anywhere from $250 to $500 to a charity of their choice,” she adds.
The WWC grants program was a community need, since statistics show there are more women controlling more wealth in the United States than ever before, Eddy said.
“The reality is that women, strengthened by increasing economic power and education, are the rising wave of philanthropists,” she said. “While we aim to have the organizations available for most all to be involved with a minimum donation of $100, that can be paid over the year if a member chooses. We also felt that by pooling our dollars, a significant donation can be made as a group for a bigger impact.”
For more information, visit www.elkcountycommunityfoundation.org and click on the “Women Who Care” tab.