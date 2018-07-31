DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District officials and employees Monday remembered DASD Director Randall L. Curley Sr., 60, who died Sunday at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Presbyterian Hospital as a result of an ATV accident.
Superintendent Luke Lansberry said Curley was a man with a huge, kind heart.
“He always put the students’ needs first with any and all decisions related to our school district,” Lansberry said. “He was a gentle kind man who I believe was truly grounded with a passion for doing the right thing — always. Everyone knows that his true passion was athletics and he worked extremely hard to help develop our programs. We were blessed to have him in our lives and as a member of our school family at DASD. We will miss his jokes, his smiles and positive outlook on life. He truly inspired us all to be the best versions of ourselves and consistently encouraged us to stay focused on the goodness in life. He will be forever missed and never forgotten. We would like to extend a sincere thank you to his family for sharing him with us over the years.”
Assistant Superintendent Wendy Benton said Curley was far more than a member of the school family and school board — he was a friend to all, an advocate for kids and a mentor to many.
“He was admired and respected by everyone that had the opportunity to know him,” Benton said. “Randy was a selfless individual that exemplified kindness and compassion. He always had a positive outlook on life and prided himself on recognizing the opportunity to help someone succeed.”
“They say the greatest gift one can give is the gift of time,” Benton said.
“Randy often introduced himself as a ‘professional volunteer’ because service to others was his life’s passion,” Benton said. “Randy dedicated his life to helping others and will forever remain in our hearts and memories. On behalf of the DuBois Area School District, we extend our deepest condolences to his family. We will never forget his warm smile, his kind heart and his service to others. Our community and our school district is a better place because of Randy Curley.”
“Just another day in paradise,” were words heard often from Curley, said board President Patty Fish.
“At first, I thought he was being sarcastic but after getting to know Randy over the last few years, I think he truly meant them,” Fish said. “His paradise was working with kids in the community. His face would just light up with excitement and pride when he ran into a student he knew.”
Fish said Curley was warm, friendly, approachable, had a big heart and really cared about the community and especially the kids.
“He greeted everyone with a handshake and the biggest smile. He had a huge heart when it came to the kids and the kids were just as excited to see him,” Fish said.
Fish recalled that his bond with students was very evident at graduation this year.
“He personally wanted to hand out diplomas to many ‘of his students’ who he had an impact on in their lives. He beamed with pride as he shook their hand, hugged them, and spoke words of encouragement to them. They may not have realized how important they were to him. He treated every student he knew as if they were his own. A parent couldn’t ask for a better mentor for their child,” said Fish.
Fish said the Curley she knew enjoyed each and every day to the fullest.
“He wanted to make our part of the world a better place and he did this by leading by example. He would tell stories to lighten the mood or spoke words of encouragement when there were difficult decisions to be made,” Fish said. “The school board has lost a true champion for the students and the taxpayers of his district. Randy has been a source of encouragement and has made a huge difference while on the school board. His passing will leave a big hole in our hearts as well.”
Director Albert Varacallo III said Curley was a great guy who always did what he felt was best for the students and entire school district.
“He will definitely be missed,” said Varacallo. “This one definitely hits pretty close to home for me with such a sudden tragedy and hearing about the news on the day of my dad’s memorial race, but I am sending my thoughts and prayers to his family. Randy and I go way back as he actually coached me in baseball when I was younger, so it was great to get to know him even more as a professional in the community once I was added to the school board so I have nothing but good things to say about him and am so sad to hear about his passing.”
An emotional Athletic Director Chuck Ferra said he didn’t know where to begin in talking about Curley.
“He was just a great guy who meant so much to this community and school district. Everything he did was truly about the kids. There were no hidden agendas with him,” Ferra said. “The reason he was involved in everything he did was for the betterment of the community and the kids involved. Even beyond what he did for our school district, Randy was just a special guy with a huge heart.”
“I sat in my office this morning, just thinking about him and everything he meant and did for us. You just don’t replace a guy like him. He will be sorely missed,” Ferra said. “Anytime he would stop by our athletic office, he would knock on the door and follow with the phrase, ‘Hello, housekeeping…’ It would always put a smile on our faces regardless of how stressful or hectic our day had been. Every time before he left, he always asked, ‘Is there anything you need? If so, don’t hesitate to ask.’ That was Randy, always thinking about others,” said Ferra.
“He would do anything for anybody,” said DuBois Football Head Coach Justin Marshall. “We had our youth camp last week. That was pretty much his baby. He did all the dirty work and he kind of ran with it. That’s one of the biggest things about him. So many people know him because he was involved with the kids. He absolutely loved it. He loved being around the kids. He loved seeing them. He loved seeing them succeed.”
Curley’s obituary is published in today’s edition on Page A4.
