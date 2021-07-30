REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council awarded the July Citizen of the Month Award to Deb Frantz.
Frantz has been the Reynoldsville postmaster for the last 7 1/2 years. She retired from the position on June 30 after putting in 33 years with the United States Postal Service.
“We want to wish her a great retirement,” council President Bill Cebulskie said.
Her family attended the council meeting to support her being awarded the honor. They all stood and gathered with her for a photo with Cebulskie after he presented the Citizen of the Month plaque to her.
“It was an honor to serve all of you, and I’m going to miss you all,” Frantz said. “Thank you everyone, it was a real honor to serve all of you.”
Frantz began her 33-year career as a rural mail carrier, later moving to Reynoldsville from her post in Punxsutawney.