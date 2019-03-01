Chili cookers and samplers can choose a favorite recipe for a good cause at the DuBois Continuum of Care Community campus on March 13.
The debut Chili Cook-Off will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at the DuBois Nursing Home that Wednesday.
Marketing and Admissions Coordinator Darla Kahle said the cook-off fundraiser is something new for the campus.
Participants are required to bring six quarts of their “best” chili in a crockpot, Kahle said, and it must be homemade chili, not soup or a store-bought product.
“They have to label their chili according to heat levels — medium, spicy, extra hot, etc.,” she said. “And display the main ingredients, (but) they don’t have to give away their secret ingredient if they don’t want to.”
Those who enter must be 18 years of age or older, the rules say.
“We hope this will be a fun way for people to spend their lunch time on March 13 — both for cook-off entrants and cook-off samplers and voters,” she said. “It’s giving to a great cause as well.”
The $5 donations collected from all cook-off participants and samplers benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, Kahle says. The price includes chili samples, a drink and hotdog, and the chance to vote for a recipe favorite.
“DCCCI has a walk team that sponsors the annual DuBois Alzheimer’s Walk, with raising funds to donate,” she said. “The collected funds from the Chili Cook-Off will be put with the total funds collected throughout the year, and given to the Alzheimer’s Association the day of the walk.”
For a list of cook-off rules and more details, visit www.duboisccci.com, or call 814-375-9100 for more information. Participants must register by March 6, and forms are available at the DNH or DuBois Village business offices.
