Finding lasting love is something many people can only imagine. But Dave and Nellie Beer, both now in their 90s, have shared a lifetime of love, having spent nearly three-quarters of a century together as husband and wife.
Their pastor, Sarah Sedgwick of the First United Presbyterian Church of DuBois, said they have a way of speaking together that makes it appear they finish each others’ thoughts.
“Nellie can look at Dave when she’s trying to think of something and he’ll fill in the word. And I think that comes from the amount of time that you guys have spent together. You’re not just married, you’re friends. You’re best friends,” said Sedgwick.
“Our minds seem to run the same channel, pretty much,” Nellie said in agreement.
Dave, a lifelong resident of DuBois, knew one thing for sure — he never wanted to marry a “city” girl.
“I wanted a farm girl, and that’s what I got,” said a smiling Dave.
Reflecting on how the two met, Nellie’s eyes lit up as she told the story.
“I graduated from high school on a Sunday and on Monday, I went to work for Sylvania in Brookville,” Nellie said. “We lived in Roseville, 4 miles from Brookville in the country on a farm. So I had to get a room to stay in town. My parents were up in years so I stayed there in the room for like three or four months.”
One weekend, she told her father she needed a car so she could come home.
“My oldest brother, who lived in Roseville, had a garage there, and my father and I came to DuBois because my brother had dealt with this dealer, East Side Garage,” said Nellie. “They looked at a car there and decided on a 1941 Willys Americar and the owner of the garage made the arrangements when he was going to deliver it.”
“And so he said to one of his part-time workers, Dave Beer, ‘What are you doing tonight?’ And Dave said, ‘Nothing special. Why?’ He said, ‘I have a car to deliver down in the country.’ And he said, ‘I’ll get you a red-headed girlfriend.’ That’s how I met him,” said Nellie, who was 18 at the time.
“I was all for it,” said Dave, who was 22 at the time.
When he took her home, Dave told Nellie he had a 1942 Willys Americar and told her he’d have to bring it down to show her sometime.
“That was that,” said Nellie.
In the meantime, Nellie enjoyed going roller skating.
“I went skating one night with a couple of girlfriends and when I left to go home, there was a package on my front seat,” said Nellie. “Here it was from Dave. He had been to the roller skating rink spying on me and he put this music box on the front seat of the car.”
Later on, with her parents being farmers, they would go to the Farmers’ Market in DuBois.
“Occasionally, my mother was overtired. My dad would call me, and I would come with him. So I came a number of times with Dad,” Nellie said. “One night, he came over to the Farmers’ Market and wanted to know if he could take me home. And I said, ‘Oh no. I have to go home with my Dad.’ But I asked Dad, and he said, ‘No, you can go home with him.”
The couple continued to date and eventually got married on June 28, 1944 — after less than a year of dating.
“It was unusual back then to get married so quickly,” said Nellie. “And I had two sister-in-laws who said, ‘It’ll never last,’” Nellie said. “I’m sure if my sister-in-laws were living today, they wouldn’t believe it.”
Their wedding was a simple affair — the two were married by the Rev. Clifford McEntarfer, former minister of Lakeside Methodist Church at Wesleyville. There was no reception, but they did take a honeymoon trip to Conneaut Lake.
They moved to DuBois and lived on the third floor of an apartment building for six years until they bought a house on South Main Street, where they still live today.
Though they were not “blessed with children,” Nellie said, “We tried to live a good life.”
Dave, 97, who served in the U.S. Army, is retired from Riverside Markets as supervisor of the truck shop and Nellie, 93, is retired from Deposit Bank after 34 years.
One of their shared interests, of course, is antique cars. In fact, they still own a Willys Americar, though not the same one Nellie bought when they first met. They both also volunteered for the DuBois Area Historical Society for approximately 20 years and Nellie enjoys genealogy.
“Every year, we would attend car shows for more than 40 years in Carlisle and Hershey,” Nellie said. “That was his vacation every year and he restored cars. And my vacation, I was connected with the Masonic organization’s Eastern Star. So every year, I went to the convention. Dave has been a member of the Williamsport Consistory for 65 years.”
They also still enjoy camping, and have a trailer in North Freedom. Dave belonged to the J.E. DuBois Hose Co. when they lived in the city and later joined Oklahoma Fire Co. of the Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department.
As they prepare for their 75th Valentine’s Day together, Nellie said everyone always asks them what the secret is to their successful marriage.
“We don’t have a secret,” she said. “Neither one of us have ever smoked or drank alcohol. So whether that’s the secret, I don’t know. But we’ve tried to live the way we thought we should.”
