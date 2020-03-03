PUNXSUTAWNEY — Many of those who attended the pysanky egg workshop this past weekend were repeat participants — some even traveled a far distance to come to the class.
A commonality among those who practice pysanky is to travel to find workshops and “play dates” as instructor Jeanne Curtis calls them. A couple people, who are more advanced, attended the workshop from hours away.
Linda Bowers came from Rochester, New York, and Bernadette Thorwart came from just south of Pittsburgh. They are friends with Curtis and try to make time to attend her workshops each year. They were each making designs on unique eggs. Rather than use standard chicken eggs, they were each using an ostrich egg and a quail egg, respectively.
“I enjoy the three days of uninterrupted egging,” Bowers said.
Another woman attending the workshop was Sara Woodson, who had an entire table displaying some of her eggs she has completed over the years. She’s been making pysanky eggs since 2012. She loves making the eggs and photographs her eggs as she completes them. She also sells them in an Etsy store and at the Clarion Farmer’s Market.
“The hard part is having patience with yourself while you learn something new,” Woodson said.
Bringing eggs to the workshop was a way to show how many they’ve done in the past and allow Curtis to judge their skill level.
Many of the returning students proudly display their eggs from the years of workshops to show how they have improved.