FALLS CREEK — The Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority, at last week’s meeting, accepted the resignation of member Kay Dell’Antonio, who is moving out of Clearfield County.
Authority Chairman Jay Chamberlin, on behalf of the board, thanked Dell’Antonio for her four years of service and wished her the best.
“Thank you. I’ll miss being part of the board, and I appreciate all of the opportunities that I got from everyone there,” said Dell’Antonio. “Good luck to you. You’ve done a great job.”
Authority member Joe Varacallo gave a report from the nominating committee.
“We’ve been meeting. We have recommendations that we’ll make for action at our reorganizational meeting in 2021,” said Varacallo.
Scott North will replace Dell’Antonio as assistant treasurer and secretary for a one-year term, said Varacallo. Alvin Rogers will be nominated for a two-year term for secretary-treasurer and Chamberlin will be nominated as chairman for a two-year term.
“Those will be our recommendations, and we’ll take action in January,” said Varacallo.
Varacallo also noted that the authority is seeking a new authority member.
“We have been in contact with David Stern and he has expressed serious interest and has written a letter to the Clearfield County Commissioners,” said Varacallo. “They (commissioners) have not acted on that yet, which is not uncommon. We most likely will see action on that issue at their reorganizational meeting as well.”
Chamberlin reported that at the executive committee meeting there was discussion about starting up activity again on both the marketing and general aviation committees.
“With the vaccines coming for COVID, both of those committees need to start looking at just what we need to do to help enhance the airport, get additional service to the airport,” said Chamberlin, asking that those committees start meeting and come up with a plan to help enhance the airport and get passengers back to flying again.