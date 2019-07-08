ST MARYS — Rick DeLullo of St. Marys comes from a line of hard workers, a trait he inherited and put into his deli and car-wash business of 43 years.
DeLullo’s Deli, Pizza & Car Wash began as St. Marys’ first automatic car wash in 1974. It was expanded into the first conveyer carwash, gas station and deli in 1976. The family wanted to create a business where customers could grab gas, a wash and a meal, all in one location, according to the business’ history.
DeLullo purchased DeLullo’s Deli & Car Wash from his parents in 1986, wanting to stay in his hometown.
Soon thereafter, seasonal flower sales, mulch, Christmas trees and pumpkins were added. The first touch-free laser car wash, with wheel cleaning and drying features, were added in 2000.
In 2017, DeLullo also opened DeLullo’s AutoWash on the Million Dollar Highway, a high-traffic location for locals and travelers. The modern car wash system measures vehicles in width and length for touch-free cleaning.
DeLullo’s has been in the community for 43 years, developing a reputation for fresh deli foods and bringing in customers from several locations, he said.
Carrying on the DeLullo Italian heritage, the John Street deli offers cooked meats, 50 different cheeses imported from Italy or Norway, pizza, made-from-scratch cookies, Italian specialty items like sauces and salsas, and more.
DeLullo’s has around 15 employees, some of whom have been there many years, he said.
“I thank God that I have them,” DeLullo said. “They care about their work, and it shows through. I’m very blessed that way.”
In the last 10 years, DeLullo’s has added pizza and entrees, always changing up its inventory and selection, he said. The store has been remodeled a number of times, too.
“We’re forever trying new things, and trying not to have the ‘same old, same old,’” he said.
DeLullo’s does its part in giving back to local organizations like the Salvation Army, St. Marys Area United Way, Christian Food Bank, churches and others.
When it comes to opening more car-wash locations, DeLullo says, “Never say never — you never know.”
DeLullo is grateful for the customer base he has built throughout the last few decades, he said.
“I thank people for supporting us,” he said. “It’s just as easy to go somewhere else, but people know the name, and that they’ll have a good experience here.”
“It brings a lot of satisfaction to have watched it grow,” DeLullo said of the business. “The fact that we’re still here, that does something for me.”
For more information, visit www.delullosdeli.com or the Facebook page.