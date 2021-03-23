RIDGWAY — CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse) is among the organizations that have experienced “disastrous” effects of COVID-19.
Director Billie Jo Weyant said the people CAPSEA serves has tripled throughout the past year, and is continuing to stay on the rise.
Some of the major impacts of the pandemic include financial strain, victim resources cutbacks, lack of privacy and seasonal and location-specific obstacles, according to a blog Weyant wrote on the topic.
Victims may find themselves particularly isolated during the winter months, she says, or may not have transportation or a cell phone. The lack of privacy may come from not being able to leave the house and get away from their abuser. Households can be experiencing issues with unemployment or job loss, causing financial strain. CAPSEA has seen a significant increase in demand for its services, but has been unable to hire additional staff.
Hitting the one-year mark since shutting down last March, Weyant said the pandemic has been a “complete nightmare” for victims.
Many things have been contributing to stress in the home, she said, such as isolation, financial stresses, job loss and fear of contracting COVID-19. The severity of the domestic and sexual violence during this time has tripled, as well as the mental health and trauma impacts victims experience.
CAPSEA’s Trauma Incident Reduction Therapy (TIR) counselor is seeing 20 people per week on her own, Weyant said. Court cases have also skyrocketed.
CAPSEA is “bursting at the seams,” said Weyant, and is also in danger of losing its VOCA (Victims of Crime Act) funding, used for almost every aspect of the organization.
The approximate wait time for TIR is currently two weeks, she said.
“We have staff trained in TIR, but we’re overwhelmed,” Weyant said. “CAPSEA can’t triple its staff when the need triples.”
The earliest staff can get additional TIR training is June 21, she noted.
CAPSEA also acts as a “main hub” for additional information and referrals.
“We’re seeing 20-40 additional calls per week,” she said. “We’re getting general incoming calls for that type of information and routing them.”
Funding is crucial in these situations, Weyant said. Those who may not be able to donate can help by possibly hosting a donation drive, volunteering or something as simple as sharing CAPSEA posts or donation information to spread awareness.
“People can donate their services and skills – it just depends on what people are able to do,” she said.
CAPSEA has also revamped its website, Weyant said. People can sign up for the newsletter, too, which provides additional information.
For more information on how to help, visit www.capsea.org.