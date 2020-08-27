ST. MARYS — Little Demi Doran of St. Marys was chosen to appear in the “bright lights of broadway” again this year as part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual Times Square presentation in New York City.
The NDSS’s photographs on Sept. 12 will feature children, teens and adults with Down syndrome. Demi was selected as one of 500 photographs that will appear in the video, according to a news release.
Demi’s mother, Maria Doran, said she was 8 months old when she was chosen last year to be a part of the New York City Buddy Walk, and she is now 2 years old. Her picture was displayed on a Jumbotron in the middle of Times Square, and the family was able to travel there to celebrate.
“That was our first Buddy Walk and it enriched our lives so much,” she said. “At that point, we didn’t know too many families who had children with Down syndrome, but during that weekend, we met some incredible families.”
The family also met some very successful adults with Down syndrome, Doran added, from business owners to congresswomen.
“We have been able to stay in touch with a few families that we have met, and I was given some incredible advice on how to continue to advocate for Down syndrome in our little community,” she said.
Since last year, Doran says her daughter has come a long way.
“We went from wondering if she would ever crawl to now chasing her down as she’s running around in the house, and trying to stay up with her big brother,” she said. “Demi has also made a difference in our community since being apart of the NYC Buddy Walk — anywhere we go, everyone is quick to recognize her.”
This has also connected the Doran family with other local families who have children with Down syndrome, she said.
“We went from not knowing many families to having our own tribe right in our community,” she said.
The NYC presentation kicks off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October. Virtual Buddy Walk events will be held in more than 150 cities across the United States, as well as international locations, the release says.
Although the family won’t be in NYC this year, Doran says they are grateful for the opportunity again, and hope to attend in 2021.
“Demi continues to amaze us each day with her determination and sassy attitude that makes her, her,” she said. “Just in her short two years of life, she’s accomplished so much, and I cannot wait to continue to watch her succeed in life.”