REYNOLDSVILLE — The demolition of two buildings on Main Street in Reynoldsville is moving forward despite some set backs with waste removal at the last memorial park committee meeting.
The building closest to the Uni-Mart is the one being worked on right now, and a pile of the bricks and debris can be seen when driving by.
Ralph “Tucker” August, a park committee member, agreed to do the demolition work. An environmental study was done on the building, and he knows that there is no asbestos to be concerned about in the old building.
Samples have been sent out for the second building as well. August is waiting to hear back about those results.
August has been working on a way to keep the bricks from disrupting traffic in the Uni-Mart parking lot. He also has equipment donated by W&W Equipment of DuBois to finish the demolition of the first building.
The committee was concerned about not having any garbage bins available to them from the borough for the disposal of the debris. After discussing with Advance Disposal, this issue seems to have been resolved.
Ed Yahner of Advanced Disposal agreed to work with the Borough of Reynoldsville to provide the equipment needed to move forward on the demolition. Advance Disposal will be providing bins to haul away the debris from the demo free of charge.
The fundraising campaign for the park is officially started. Community members can sign up to be part of the park committee to keep the project moving forward.