ST. MARYS — The demolition process to make room for a new behavioral health facility in downtown St. Marys is now underway.
Dickinson Center Inc., a regional behavioral health provider and affiliate of the Journey Health System, employs more than 200 people in northwestern Pennsylvania, serving Elk, Cameron, Potter, McKean, Forest, Warren, Jefferson and Clearfield counties, according to a news release.
The demolition, taking place on Railroad and Market streets, began in early July and is expected to be completed by late August 2021, said DCI Executive Director Jim Prosper.
“The goal remains to start construction in the fall of 2022,” he said, adding that construction for the project will take about a year.
Earthmovers Unlimited Inc., based in Kylertown, is performing the demolition.
“If all is going smoothly – we would be done with construction by fall of 2023, but a lot has to fall in place for that to occur,” Prosper said.
The facility announced its plans for expansion in June 2019 by purchasing four downtown St. Marys buildings, in partnership with Donald Fleming, owner of the properties on Railroad and Market streets, according to St. Marys City Council notes.
The 10,000-square-foot facility will bring what are currently three separate locations and five separate DCI programs together under one roof, said Prosper.
In a post in the Facebook group “If you grew up in St. Marys, Pa., you remember...,” Elk County Historian Ray Beimel said the buildings on Railroad Street were built in the 19th century.
A black-and-white photo posted in the group from the St. Marys and Benzinger Township Historical Society’s collection –taken by Beimel himself –shows Railroad Street and the corner of Market Street in the 1970s. Businesses occupying the building at the time included Bobby Reed’s barber shop, Nationwide Insurance, Gift and Art, B&R Electric Company, Lyn Clare flower shop, St. Marys Home and Auto, Eddie Lion’s store and St. Marys Pharmacy.
Most recently, the building was home to the first Diamond Perk coffee shop location, now located on North St. Marys Street.