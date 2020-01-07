DuBOIS — Demolition of the North Wing at Penn Highlands DuBois East is still under way and is expected to take somewhere between 45 and 60 days, according to the construction department at Penn Highlands DuBois.
The North Wing is the overhang with the large pillars that faces Sandy Lick Creek.
As services at PH DuBois East continue uninterrupted in the adjoining areas, all patient vehicles are being routed down Sunflower Drive for parking and access to the Main Entrance and Entrance B.
After the North Wing is down and cleaned up to a certain point, the fence will be moved so a pedestrian walkway can be created from the main parking lot to Entrance B.
After the fence is moved, the demolition and removal will continue. The fence will remain in place until the new building is constructed.
Officials said they are razing the entire two sections of the building — North Wing and the rest of the original buidling.
They say the demolition is going well, everything is progressing as planned.
After the demolition is completed, construction can begin for a new 60,000 square foot building that will enhance the Behavioral Health Services at Penn Highlands Healthcare.