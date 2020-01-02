DuBOIS — Demolition of the North Wing at Penn Highlands DuBois East will start today or Friday at the latest, according to a hospital spokesperson.
The North Wing is the overhang with the large pillars that faces Sandy Lick Creek.
On Tuesday morning, a fence was installed to block off the North Wing area of the East building in preparation for demolition.
As services at PH DuBois East will continue uninterrupted in the adjoining areas, all patient vehicles are being routed down Sunflower Drive for parking and access to the Main Entrance and Entrance B.
After the North Wing is down and cleaned up to a certain point, the fence will be moved so a pedestrian walkway can be created from the main parking lot to Entrance B.
After the fence is moved, the demolition and removal will continue. The fence will remain in place until the new building is constructed.