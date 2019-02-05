MEADVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday it had approved a report on the cause of the fatal slope collapse Feb. 8, 2017, at Greentree Landfill in Kersey.
According to a Monday release, the agency approved a “root cause report” on the incident submitted by Advanced Disposal Services, which operates the site.
According to the release, the report “concluded the placement of non-conventional waste streams within the Greentree Landfill, including low shear strength sludges, and other operational factors created conditions that caused the February 8, 2017 slope failure.”
Submittal of the report, prepared by professionals hired by Advanced Disposal, was part of an agreement between DEP and the company finalized in November 2017.Experts hired by DEP to review the report “did not contest the conclusions.” A search of the site of the collapse found the body of William Pierce of DuBois buried in debris two days after the incident, according to information formerly reported in the Courier Express. Pierce was one of five employees working at the site when the collapse of a large amount of soil and debris occurred. The other four individuals were able to escape without injury. As part of Advanced Disposal’s agreement with DEP in the wake of the incident, the company was required to “remediate the slope failure area, consent to restrictions on sludge acceptance, and pay a civil penalty of $600,000.” Advanced Disposal later agreed to a modification of the agreement that included $95,000 in additional penalties,” according to Monday’s release. “Advanced Disposal continues to remediate the area of the slope failure at Greentree Landfill. The penalties were paid into the Solid Waste Abatement Fund, which is used to address problems at abandoned landfills, help to address littering and anti-dumping initiatives.”
