HARRISBURG — State Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, announced groups in Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson and Tioga counties have been awarded $1.3 million to clean up local waters through the Department of Environmental Protection’s Growing Greener program.
“When it comes to protecting our environment, our local conservation districts and watershed associations are on the front lines by offering technical assistance and educational guidance to the people and communities in our region,” Dush said. “I was pleased to hear that this funding will be directed to our region for site and waterway improvements.”
The following grants were awarded in the Courier Express readership area:
Clearfield County
- Clearfield County Conservation District, Morgan Run Flushing Unit Replacement, $21,417
- Clearfield County Conservation District, Agricultural Streambank Protection Project, $22,000
- Clearfield County Conservation District, Morgan Run State Game Lands 98 Acid Mine Drainage Collection and Monitoring, $151,142
- Trout Unlimited Inc., Streambank Stabilization in the Chesapeake Bay – a collaborative Initiative to Improve Stream Health and Reduce Nonpoint Source Pollution, $49,363 (including Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, and Huntingdon counties)
Elk County
- Headwaters Charitable Trust, Toby Creek Blue Valley AMD Operation and Maintenance, $251,400
- Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, Oxic Limestone Bed Maintenance and Performance, $331,978
Jefferson County
- Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, Clarion River Protection Project, $154,812
The Growing Greener program was created in 1999 to protect and improve watersheds, reduce storm water runoff and acid mine drainage (AMD), and to support educational programs and other critical conservation related efforts. The program is supported by the Environmental Stewardship Fund (tipping fees) and Act 13 natural gas drilling impact fees. Since it was launched in 1999, the Growing Greener program has provided more than $1 billion to environmental projects statewide.