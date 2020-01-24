DuBOIS — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has communicated with a Wayne Road resident regarding her concerns about a perceived sewage problem, Manager Shawn Arbaugh said at this week’s meeting.
Brenda Mowrey has attended several meetings over the last few months asking the township for help with what she has called a sewage problem near her property.
“I just wanted to bring your attention to the letter from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, to Brenda Mowery, stating the alleged sewage issue, that they feel that we’ve taken every appropriate step to try to resolve the issue,” said Arbaugh. “They specify in their letter that fecal coliform E.coli bacteria are commonly found in the environment, and the presence of these bacteria doesn’t necessarily mean that there is a sewage issue. It could be from dog feces, or other things in the environment. The Department of Environmental Protection declined a further investigation of this specific issue at this time as stated in their letter to Mrs. Mowrey.”
Winter road materialDuring the Public Works report, Arbaugh discussed how much winter road material was used by the township in December 2019.
“We used 146 tons of salt and 314 tons of anti-skid,” said Arbaugh. “That is a little bit up from the previous years, so I wanted to point that out.”
He said the township crew was also able to finish cleaning out the creek along Forest Avenue.
“The public works group did a fantastic job down there with the assistance of our township engineer to really reduce that water level by about a foot at the bridge,” said Arbaugh. “So we did gain some storage capacity, and we think it’s going to be a real benefit during flooding events.”