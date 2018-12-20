The certification of Sandy Township’s sewage enforcement officer has been revoked by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Solicitor Greg Kruk said at Monday’s meeting.
“And there’s a correspondence from DEP stating that your sewage enforcement officer shall immediately cease and desist any and all actions formerly enabled by way of certification as a sewage enforcement officer,” said Kruk.
Kruk said he talked with the SEO and told him the township received the notification.
“Unless you have an objection, I think it’s important that the township also notify him in writing that you received this notice and he is to cease and desist,” said Kruk.
Zoning and Code Enforcment Officer Jim Keck said the township’s alternate SEO is Jim Wishchuk.
“Alright, and he can be informed to take over those duties until perhaps this revocation is reversed, or maybe it’s made permanent,” said Kruk. “We don’t know at this point. But I have informed him, since this just came in. But I think a letter should go out and, unless there’s any objection, I can get that letter sent tomorrow.”
Supervisor Mark Sullivan asked if there are “projects hanging out there?”
“None that I’m aware of,” said Keck.
“Because we don’t want to have him halfway through somebody’s plan. I think it’s important for us to know that,” said Sullivan.
“If need be, the alternate will step in and pick up where he left off,” said Keck.
“Well, my concern is making sure the alternate knows that he needs to,” said Sullivan.
Keck was expected to talk with Wishchuk and bring him up-to-date on the situation.
“And I did talk, as I said, with the officer this afternoon, and told him we received this,” said Kruk. “He was aware of why. So he knows cease and desist means cease and desist. But we should tell him that in writing also.”
