CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold a public hearing to accept public comments regarding the municipal waste application by PA Waste, LLC, for a permit to construct the proposed Camp Hope Run Landfill, located in Boggs Township, Clearfield County.
The public hearing will be held on Monday, July 23, from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Florian Banquet Center, 321 Mill Road, Clearfield. During the hearing, citizens may present oral testimony regarding the proposed project and permit application submitted to DEP in 2017. Comments are limited to five minutes per person and will be recorded by a court reporter.
Those wishing to speak should register in advance by contacting Megan Lehman at meglehman@pa.gov or 570-327-3659, no later than 4 p.m. on July 20. Time permitting, those who did not register in advance but who register onsite prior to the start of the hearing will also be given the opportunity to testify.
Written comments of any length may also be provided to Lisa Houser, PE, DEP Waste Management Program, at 208 West Third Street, Suite 101, Williamsport, PA 17701, or via email at lhouser@pa.gov, no later than 4 p.m. on Aug. 3.
All relevant comments, oral and written, that are submitted by the deadline will be given equal consideration by DEP during its review of the permit application. DEP will create a written response to all relevant comments received at the hearing and in writing by the deadline.
The permit application is available for public review at: http://www.dep.pa.gov/About/Regional/North-central-Regional-Office/Community-Information/Pages/Camp-Hope.aspx.
Individuals in need of an accommodation as provided for in the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990 should contact Megan Lehman at 570-327-3659, or through the Pennsylvania AT&T Relay Service at 800-654-5984 (TDD users), or 1-800-654-5988 (Voice Users), to discuss how DEP may accommodate your needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.