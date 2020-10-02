DuBOIS — The DuBois Nursing Home has reported 11 resident deaths related to COVID-19, according to long-term care facility data provided by the state Department of Health as of Sept. 29.
The DOH data also shows the nursing home has reported a cumulative total of 43 resident cases of COVID-19.
Additionally, the nursing home has reported a cumulative total of 29 staff cases of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.
Maggi Mumma, deputy press secretary for the Department of Health, confirmed the data reported to the DOH from the DuBois Nursing Home as of Sept. 29.
The long-term care facility data is available online at health.pa.gov under the COVID-19 tab and “LTCF Data” option. The DOH data is presented in a spreadsheet titled, “COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data.”
Mumma explained that the DOH is reporting 10 COVID-related deaths in long-term care facilities for all of Clearfield County as of Oct. 1. Those numbers can change as death certificates are processed, Mumma said.
The Department of Health also identifies a county’s “total” COVID-related deaths by county of legal residence, meaning the total number of deaths reported for a county can be lower than the number of deaths being reported at a county’s long-term care facilities, according to Mumma.
If an individual dies at a Clearfield County long-term care facility, but has a legal residence in Centre County, the death is considered part of the Centre County death total in the DOH system, Mumma said.
The DuBois Continuum of Care Community, which operates the DuBois Nursing Home and DuBois Village, posted a COVID-19 update on its website for Sept. 30.
According to the update, there has been a cumulative total of 44 confirmed resident cases of COVID-19 and 28 confirmed staff cases of COVID-19 at the DuBois Nursing Home. The Continuum of Care Community reported no resident cases and one confirmed staff case at the DuBois Village as of Sept. 30.
The DuBois Continuum of Care Community is not reporting COVID-related deaths on its website.
The nursing home is actively monitoring their residents and employees for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and are working with local and state health departments, said DuBois Continuum of Care Executive Director Lori Jamison in a previously published report.
Jamison said the staff members continue to follow the CDC’s recommendations to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. These include strict hand-washing procedures and utilizing Personal Protective Equipment per the guidelines.
Facility staff will continue to contact family members directly with any resident changes in condition including symptoms of COVID-19, according to the DuBois Continuum of Care website.