ST. MARYS — At Monday evening’s Council meeting, City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson announced the bid for the Depot Street demolition project has been awarded.
Community and Development Economic Coordinator Tina Gradizzi said two bids were received, one from Bucktail Excavators in the amount of $157,794, and the other from Earthmovers Unlimited in the amount of $147, 945.
The bid was awarded to Earthmovers Unlimited.
Gradizzi added the City has also been working with the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Officer, since two of the three Depot Street buildings are considered historic structures.
Council approved the signing of a memorandum of agreement, which asked that the PSHPO be kept up-to-date with any development on that site, Gradizzi said.
“Since it was a historic site, they’re asking we display some historic signs in the area, and promote outreach for historic preservation on our website,” she said.
The hope, Pearson says, is that the buildings will be gone by the end of September.
“You will get the full vision of what this park is going to become,” he said.
Pearson also commended all of the City’s summer park workers, as the pool closes Friday and summer programs wrap up.
“It was an interesting summer with restrictions and challenges,” he said. “Our parks were well attended. I think people needed to get out and about, so I’m glad we were able to provide that for the community.”
St. Marys Airport Authority vacancy
Council members learned that at the St. Marys Airport Authority meeting held earlier Monday, it was recommended that Ray Ehrensberger fill the vacancy left by former member Tom Kerchinski.
Going in a different direction, Councilman Andrew Mohney nominated applicant Lance Mohney, which was seconded by Councilwoman Gina Vrobel. Ehrensberger was also nominated and seconded by council members.
Andrew Mohney noted that he would like to see someone, other than a pilot, serve on the authority.
“My personal opinion is we need to work hand-in-hand with our authorities, boards and commissions, but supply the right oversight, and make sure they’re being staffed accordingly,” said Mayor Lou Radkowski.
It came down to a 5-to-2 vote for Lance Mohney, who is now a new member of the SMAA.