Ben Destefan has been named the new editor of The Courier Express.
Destefan is a Pennsylvania native and has been in the newspaper industry for more than 10 years, all of which he spent at his hometown newspaper, The Record Herald in Waynesboro, prior to arriving in DuBois.
His career began out of college as a sports writer before advancing to sports editor. He was then promoted to executive editor of both The Record Herald and Echo Pilot, a bi-weekly publication in Greencastle, Pa., overseeing news and sports coverage.
“I’m very grateful and excited to be joining a top-notch team at The Courier Express,” Destefan said. “This is an opportunity for me to continue growing my career while also reinforcing the Courier’s commitment to the local communities.”
Destefan previously worked with Courier Express Publisher Pat Patterson while in Waynesboro.
“We are more than excited to welcome Ben as the editor of The Courier Express,” Patterson said. “Ben has an outstanding background in community journalism. His leadership, enthusiasm and natural team-building personality make him a perfect fit.”
Although coming from Franklin County, Destefan does have ties to the area, as his family owns land near Sykesville.
Destefan holds a bachelor’s degree in communications/journalism from Shippensburg University, where he graduated in 2009.
Destefan is relocating to the DuBois area with his fiancee, Lindsey.