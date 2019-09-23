Destination weddings are becoming a scenic way for couples not only to save money, but to enjoy a home-away-from-home special trip as newlyweds after they say “I do.”
Katie Herzing, co-owner of Dream Adventures Travel Co. in St. Marys, has been serving the area for almost 10 years.
Herzing, a St. Marys native, said the company is a full-service travel agency, and she is a “Certified Destination Wedding and Honeymoon Specialist.”
“My niche market is honeymoons, vow renewals, and, of course, destination weddings,” she said.
Right now, Dream Adventures does anywhere from two to four destination weddings per year, Herzing says.
“Most of our couples are looking for the perfect beach wedding, where they can combine a fun wedding with a relaxing honeymoon, completely hassle free, and that’s exactly what we deliver,” she said.
Mexico or Caribbean-based destinations are usually where DAT’s focus is, Herzing says.
“Most of our clientele focus on beach weddings, specifically at a resort that is all-inclusive, easy to access and most importantly, affordable to both the bride/groom and their guests,” Herzing said.
For the most part, most of the newlyweds stay at their destination wedding location for their honeymoon, Herzing adds.
“Usually what our guests like to do is arrive a few days before the wedding, and then stay for a few days after the wedding,” she said. “This gives them time to meet with the onsite wedding coordinator to finalize any last minute details of the wedding, and it also gives them time to relax, unwind and enjoy time with the ones that mean that most to them.”
Some brides and grooms will mix it up, though, and do a “honeymoon hop,” where they leave after the wedding and travel to another island, Herzing says.
Destination weddings are definitely a way for the happy couples to save money when it comes to wedding costs, Herzing said.
“Many of the resorts that we partner with will offer the bride and groom a free wedding, on-site, as long as the bride and groom book their stay for a minimum number of nights,” she said. “This alone saves them money. On top of that, they are having a wedding and a honeymoon for what they would have paid for the honeymoon alone.”
Herzing says there are also perks for couples wanting to invite guests to their dream wedding.
“For example, a private cocktail hour, complimentary spa treatments, a champagne toast, the wedding cake, breakfast in bed, dinner on the beach, a room upgrade, group excursions and so much more,” she said. “Inclusions like these are very meaningful to the bride and groom, because all those little costs can really add up.”
Herzing participated in a mock destination wedding a few weeks ago in Jamaica, she said, where the “virtual reality wedding” was filmed in hopes of being used as marketing material.
For more information, visit Dream Adventures Travel Co. on Facebook.