CLEARFIELD — Additional details of an alleged robbery and assault of two Clearfield juveniles have been released in a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Joseph M. Morris in Clearfield.
On March 23, Clearfield Borough Police charged Jarrod Morgan Gesin, 41, West Washington Avenue, DuBois, with robbery — inflicting/threatening serious bodily injury, a felony of the second degree; robbery — taking property from others/force, a felony of the third degree; two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, felonies of the third degree; criminal use of communication facility, a felony of the third degree; simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, both misdemeanors of the second degree; making terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, all misdemeanors of the first degree.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police returned a call on March 8 to a 16-year-old regarding an alleged robbery that occurred. At 10:50 p.m., the victim, accompanied by a guardian, went to the police station to be interviewed. Another juvenile victim also arrived with them.
Prior to his arrival at the station, the police learned that the victim had reportedly picked up Jonathan Lippart of Harrisburg, who also faces the same charges as Gesin in this case, at the N&T convenience store. The victim stated that he knows Lippart from the Snapchat app. He said that he and his friend, a 17-year-old male passenger victim, were in Clearfield and they saw on Snapchat that Lippart was looking for a ride and offered to pay money, the affidavit said.
The affidavit stated that the two juveniles planned to pick Lippart up and they pulled into the lot beside the convenience store and Lippart exited the store and got into the vehicle. Lippart reportedly sat in the back seat of the vehicle behind the other juvenile. Lippart then asked if he could go pick up his friend at a Hill Street Extension residence and he did. Once the friend entered the vehicle and sat in the back seat behind the driver, he drove them to Dorey Street, where they wanted to go.
According to the affidavit, once the driver put the car in park, he said he saw Lippart's arm come up around his front seat passenger and Lippart allegedly began to tase that person with a handheld taser. At the same time, the driver was allegedly grabbed from behind and felt something like a gun touch his head. The driver put his hands up in the air and the men in the back seat told them to give them everything they had, the affidavit said.
The victims reportedly complied, including giving them the keys, the affidavit said. The two men then got out of the car with a wallet, keys and a cell phone. The two victims also reportedly got out of the car, and began walking before eventually returning to the vehicle.
While the victims spoke with a person about looking for keys outside a Dorey Street residence, a man reportedly walked out the front of the apartment building and was in possession of the car keys and allegedly said they were found outside his door. The victim took the keys and he and the other juvenile left the parking lot in the car, according to the affidavit.
The victim reported that he did receive a Snapchat message from Lippart after the alleged robbery, the affidavit said. In the message, Lippart reportedly appears to be out of breath and tells him no hard feelings and allegedly tells him to think twice before coming at him and threatens him.
The second victim was also interviewed and reported feeling the stinging from the taser. He said he also saw the driver grabbed around the throat by the other man. The two men ordered them to give them everything and he gave up his phone. He also reported that he gave them his wallet.
Lippart was interviewed on March 9 and he denied being at the convenience store at the time of the incident. The police confronted Lippart about being on video at the store at the time of the incident and he then admitted to being there, but did not think it was at the same time.
The affidavit stated that Lippart agreed to show the police the text messages on his phone from the previous night. One conversation between Lippart and Gesin shows that they talked about using a taser and a gun on the two victims, according to the affidavit. When questioned about the messages, Lippart reportedly stated that he believed the ones who gave him a ride were going to jump him.
On March 9, the police prepared and executed a search warrant for the residence on Hill Street Extension to look for the items involved in the robbery, the affidavit said. Inside the house, the police located a woman and Gesin, who were both detained and taken to the kitchen of the residence. Gesin reportedly denied any involvement in the incident. It was also found that after he was spoken to earlier in the day, Lippart gathered items he had at the residence and left with his whereabouts unknown, according to the affidavit.
Gesin's preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31 (today) before District Judge Morris. He remains in the Clearfield County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.