PUNXSUTAWNEY — Land owner and developer Milo Ritton and a few others representing his project attended the public hearing last week on the possible rezoning of his properties in the 500 block of West Mahoning Street in Punxsutawney.
The first to speak was Jim Dennison representing Ritton as an attorney from Brookville. He pointed out that the properties to the west of Ritton’s properties are currently zoned highway commercial.
“We’re asking that the highway commercial zoned be extended just across the alley and to the four lots owned by Mr. Ritton,” Dennison said. “This appears to be just a small extension of the current highway commercial zone.”
When Ritton himself got up to speak, he said he knew he wasn‘t going to have any friends in the audience. He said he operates 165 convenience stores and 27 restaurants. The convenience store chain is the 44th largest chain in the United States.
He addressed that residents felt he would not take pride in the community because he is not a resident of the community, but said that he has maintained the lots he owns for the past 20 years.
“So in essence they’re quite happy that I have provided a park to their homes, and I agree that I have done an excellent job, and my company will do an excellent job in operating this restaurant,” Ritton said.
He also addressed statements that he was trying to avoid getting PennDOT involved with the project. Ritton said he suggested that instead of requesting a highway occupancy permit for entrance off of West Mahoning, he felt it would be better to utilize two entrances on the alleys that are already there, and would grant property to widen the alleys.
Ritton also addressed the petition that was sent around to the community at large, not just the West Mahoning neighborhood. He said he received 250 signatures in two hours, and that everyone who signed the petition was capable of reading.
“We are seeking to build an Arby’s restaurant in the 500 block of West Mahoning Street. In our effort to build Arby’s we are requesting the municipality to change the zoning of the location from Traditional Neighborhood Development to highway commercial. By signing below you are in favor of having an Arby’s restaurant built on West Mahoning Street, and changing the zoning of the location from Traditional Neighborhood Development to highway commercial,” Ritton read. “Now granted they’re not here, because they don’t live beside it.”
He also shared that he has had several people inquire about buying the property from him, for uses that he agrees would fit with Traditional Neighborhood Development zoning. The only example he provided was a drug rehabilitation step down unit.
“In essence, I kept the neighbors out of what I perceived would have been a worse situation and continued to cut the grass,” Ritton said.
He ended by saying that though no one present at the hearing was in favor of the rezoning for an Arby’s, it was important that the community take note that those who are in favor of it were not present.