BROOKVILLE — In just a little more than a year, Devil’s BBQ has become a must-see, stop and eat Brookville location.
With just a few wooden tables inside a former tire shop on Progress Street, the “not fancy, very simple” smoked BBQ restaurant opened on Halloween in 2017, said Founder Rob Hetrick.
It was never in Hetrick’s plans to open a restaurant, but after losing his job, was something he decided to take on. He’s always smoked meats and has a smoker at home.
Customers, traveling from as far as Pittsburgh and other areas to eat there, often tell him the environment is very homey, Hetrick said. A lady and her granddaughter visit regularly, every Sunday.
The BBQ shack building is around 60 years old, and is characterized by Hetrick as somewhat of a “hole in the wall.”
Collectors items from his customers have become a permanent part of the inside walls, too. There is really no rhyme or reason to the décor — he just collects and adds “what fits.”
People called him “crazy” when he said he was going to cover the walls in rusty, antique pieces of tin, but those give the restaurant character. Other items like Harley Davidson memorabilia, an animal skull, glass bottles and a gas tank are displayed. People have brought things in from their homes, Hetrick says, offering them as décor.
Everything on the menu is made in house, smoked from scratch, Hetrick said. They try to offer a special each Wednesday, and on holidays as well, he said.
Employee Billy Lake has incorporated new things into the restaurant through his passion for cooking, Hetrick says, such as a saffron rice dish, which was served with shrimp on Valentine’s Day.
Cook Matt Turner also created “white barbeque sauce” — a mayonaise-based sauce that has become extremely popular with their products, Hetrick said.
They will smoke just about anything, too, which is how Hetrick prefers it, including butter, mayonnaise, salt, cashews, olives, chili, macaroni and cheese and lasagna.
The garage behind the restaurant is now equipped with a smoker capable of handling several pieces of smoked pork belly, beef brisket, turkey, ribs and more. More than 600 pounds of meat is sold each week.
“The big thing we try to do is gluten-free (products),” Hetrick said. “There are a lot of people who have issues with gluten, and they ask about it. It’s becoming popular and it’s important to people.”
It is important to Hetrick to support local business owners and products, he said, as well as bring people into the Brookville area. He gets his produce from a local woman who grows it herself, and wood for the smoker is delivered locally as well. Whenever he can, he aims to give back and donate to different community organizations.
Devil’s holds “bike night” on Thursdays in the summer, says Hetrick, who rides a motorcycle himself.
They also offer catering with an on-site smoker, which has helped spread the word about the business, Hetrick said. There are already five weddings booked for this summer.
Hetrick said he and his cooks are constantly looking for ways to expand the menu.
“Every day, we are thinking of new things,” he said.
For more information, visit Devil’s BBQ on Facebook or www.devilbbq.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.