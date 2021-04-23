ST. MARYS — Dickinson Center Inc. Executive Director Jim Prosper has provided an update on the regional behavioral health provider’s major expansion plans into downtown St. Marys.
DCI employs more than 200 people in northwestern Pennsylvania and serves Elk, Cameron, Potter, McKean, Forest, Warren, Jefferson and Clearfield counties, according to a news release.
The facility announced its plans for expansion in June 2019 by purchasing four downtown St. Marys buildings, in partnership with Donald Fleming, owner of the properties on Railroad and Market streets.
The 10,000-square-foot facility will bring what are currently three separate locations and five separate DCI programs together under one roof, said Prosper.
They are currently in the process of acquiring bids for companies to complete the demolition of the current properties, he said.
“We are planning to have the demolition complete this summer.”
DCI has also been working with the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office, Prosper noted, to get their approval to tear down the existing buildings, as well as develop a plan to “preserve the history.” These plans include developing a lobby display in the new building.
“(The display) will document the history of the German House, and a link on Dickinson’s website that illustrates the history of it,” Prosper said.
A question DCI often is asked, he said, is why it isn’t renovating the current buildings.
“We considered that option, however, the age of the existing buildings and today’s building code requirements make it cost-prohibitive,” Prosper said.
The goal is for DCI to start construction in fall 2022, he said.
“It is a long process to design and secure the needed funding for a project this size,” Prosper said.
According to a DCI news release, this expansion is expected to provide 25 new jobs in St. Marys, as well as bring more people into the downtown area.
“We are excited to bring this new building to downtown St. Marys, and the efficiency and positive environment it will bring to those Dickinson Center serves,” Prosper said.