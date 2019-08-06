JOHNSONBURG — A behavioral health provider serving Elk and surrounding counties has been offering hot meals in different communities throughout the week.
Dickinson Center, Inc., of Servidea Drive in Ridgway, has started a “Hungry for Hope” initiative, providing food and resources to children and families in need in St. Marys, Emporium, Johnsonburg and Ridgway.
DCI staff members were on hand in St. Marys July 29, in Emporium Monday, Ridgway on Tuesday and its last stop is at 1 p.m. at 606 Market Street in Johnsonburg today. Any person in need is welcome, said organizer Heidi Thomas.
DCI, a nonprofit organization that provides behavioral health, intellectual and developmental disabilities and children’s prevention services, is recognized as one of the leading rural behavioral health providers in northwestern Pennsylvania, according to its website.
This effort is brand new, and stemmed from results of a Pennsylvania youth survey and a recent discussion at an Elk County Family Resource Network meeting, Thomas said. Results showed Elk County youth were expressing concerns when it comes to food.
“We know we certainly aren’t going to solve the problem, but we’d like to help,” Thomas said.
DCI staff understands that food security can very well impact a person’s mental well being, Thomas said.
Part of HFH is educating people on the resources available to them, such as the Salvation Army or area food banks, Thomas said.
“There are so many resources in our community that people don’t know about,” she said. “We want people to have that information.”
In each community, the meal was catered, with DCI staff members serving the food, Thomas said.
DCI hopes to offer the initiative over Thanksgiving and Easter breaks as well, Thomas said.
“This is an all-new venture for us,” she said. “We will try something else if this doesn’t work.”
Those wanting to help can make checks payable to Dickinson Center, and send them to 43 Servidea Drive, Ridgway, PA 15853. Nonperishable foods may also be taken to the facility’s drop-off location.