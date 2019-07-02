ST. MARYS — A regional behavioral health provider that serves Elk, Clearfield and Jefferson counties recently announced the purchase of four buildings in downtown St. Marys.
Dickinson Center Inc. is a Journey Health System affiliate, formed in 1958 to honor its founder, Robert Dickinson, according to the DCI website. DCI’s main office is located at 43 Servidea Drive in Ridgway.
Employing more than 200 people in northwestern Pennsylvania, it provides mental health, intellectual disabilities and children’s prevention services in Elk, Cameron, Potter, McKean, Forest, Warren, Jefferson and Clearfield counties.
In June, the facility announced its purchase of four downtown St. Marys buildings, projects taking place in partnership with Donald Fleming, owner of the properties on Railroad and Market streets, according to a news release.
The new 10,000 square-foot facility will allow centralization and expansion of mental health programs in the city of St. Marys.
“We have been searching for the right location for this building for almost three years now, and we are excited to finally be moving forward,” said DCI Executive Director Heidi Thomas in a news release. “Thanks to community partners like Mr. Fleming and the city of St. Marys, this new facility will offer more resources efficiently under one roof for the community and the individuals we serve.”
For 25 years, DCI has been providing services throughout locations scattered across St. Marys, such as children’s prevention services and the intensive outpatient program at the Community Education Center, as well as the Crossroads Partial Hospitalization Program at Penn Highlands Elk, the news release says.
Other reasons for the new facility include more convenient transportation and more walking traffic. This expansion will also provide 25 new jobs in St. Marys.
City Manager Tim Pearson said he is looking forward to the new downtown addition.
“I am excited to work with the Dickinson Team on their development project in St Marys,” he said. “They have been a great partner to our city, and I look forward to teaming with them on this project.”
Not only will this help provide mental health services in a centralized location, but it lines up with the mission of the city, Pearson says.
“A key focus area for the city has been economic development and revitalization of our Downtown Business District,” he said. “I am confident that this effort will be another great addition to our downtown.”
The final project budget and progress reports will be released at a later date.
For more information, visit www.dickinsoncenter.org.