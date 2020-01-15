DuBOIS — Shane Dietz was sworn in Monday as DuBois’ new councilman.
The appointment was made at Thursday’s council work session and follows the recommendation of Randy Schmidt, who was sworn in as mayor last week.
Dietz, who was elected city controller in 2017, said he is “excited to step up and work with you.”
He will serve the remaining two years of Schmidt’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2021.
He was one of five candidates to fill the council vacancy. Each of the candidates was interviewed by the council.
Dietz, 32, is single, a Republican and works for Michael Baker International, an engineering and consulting firm. His parents, Chuck Dietz and Heidi Lingenfelter, live in DuBois.
Dietz’s appointment was unanimous, 4-0; Councilman Jim Aughenbaugh was excused from the meeting.
The council will proceed with naming a successor to fill the next two years of Dietz’s term as controller until the municipal election of 2021.
Letters of interest should be submitted to the city building by Jan. 23.
Rice subdivisionThe council tabled a subdivision request for Dr. Jeff Rice’s building complex at 90 Beaver Drive.
Building F is being sold to Penn Highlands Healthcare, along with adjacent parking.
City Solicitor Toni Cherry explained that since there will now be two owners involved in the property, it will be necessary to execute a cross-easement to provide for sufficient parking that meets with zoning requirements.
Cherry said that agreement must be in “recordable form” and the property deed must reference the cross-easement.
She said there is no reason the transaction cannot be accomplished by Jan. 31. The council tabled action until its Jan. 27 meeting.
Training sessionsPolice Chief Blaine Clark said the city and township police departments held a joint training exercise Sunday at Penn Highlands East. Fire Chief Joe Mitchell said firefighters held a training exercise there on Friday. Both expressed appreciation to Penn Highlands for making the opportunity available.
Plans approvedA subdivision and lots consolidation recommendation from the city’s Planning Commission was approved unanimously. Penn Highlands will consolidate three lots between the MedicaL Arts Building on Hospital Avenue and Dr. Petraitis’ office.
The consolidation is related to Penn Highlands’ Center of Excellence building.
The council also approved a land development plan for the project, 3-1, with Councilwoman Diane Bernardo opposing.
Watershed CommitteeThe council accepted the resignation of Brian Sekula from the DuBois Watershed Committee. It also approved the appointment of Herm Suplizio and Robert Burns to the committee.
Congratulatory letterThe council will send a letter of congratulations to newly elected Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass of DuBois. Councilwoman Diane Bernardo noted that Glass is the first commissioner from “this side of the mountain” elected in 40 years. The last was former DuBois Mayor Mark Vrahas.
DMAPThe city will continue its involvement in the Deer Management Assistance Program to manage the deer population on the city’s watershed property, which will aid in regenerating the forest.
At Thursday’s work session:
- Code enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead said sale is pending on a dilapidated property on East Sherman Avenue.
- The council approved, 3-1, the parking plan for the Barry Miller property at 420 W. Washington Ave., between the curb and sidewalk. Councilwoman Bernardo voted against the approval.
- Suplizio said the response to putting the sanitation bills from Advanced Disposal on the monthly water bills has been good and more than 200 customers have signed up for the senior citizen discount rate, which they had previously been unaware.
The council’s next work session will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
The next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27.