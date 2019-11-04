DuBOIS — A Clearfield couple has taken their cafe concession trailer business off the road for the winter, offering a DuBois Mall location throughout the holiday season.
Heather and Barry Dimmick, former leaders of the Pine Creek K9 Search Unit of Brookville, took on a new adventure in April by starting “Dimmick’s Roadway Cafe,” traveling to area festivals and fairs this past summer. The DuBois area will be a nice way to bring the business exposure and offer something during the winter months, she said.
“Most concession businesses either shut down or go south for the winter, so it will be nice that we get to stay open in the area,” Dimmick said.
Dimmick, who grew up in DuBois, said the location offers great parking and support from the mall staff, as well as the convenience of attracting area shoppers. The cafe officially opened Oct. 30.
Rather than opting for a normal soft-serve stand or selling lemonade, the Dimmicks took on the challenge of rolled ice cream, a technique using a cold surface, shaved ice, a creamy base and other flavors like Oreo cookies or peanut butter. The cafe offers about 30 flavors of ice cream.
The couple also sells “bubble tea,” with 25 flavors like kiwi, blueberry or tropical rainbow, cold-brew coffee, iced and hot tea, hot chocolate and cappuccino.
Dimmick said the cafe is serving the same items, but adding a daily food special Monday through Saturday, such as BBQ ham sandwiches and macaroni salad.
The cafe will also offer “Monkey Bread Monday” from Kent’s Concessions, where customers can fill out order forms to order monkey bread, picking it up the following Monday, Dimmick said. The first pick-up day is Nov. 11.
“We are also adding soft serve ice cream, milk shakes and sundaes,” she said, as well as baked goods.
The soft-serve ice cream has been delayed due to a malfunctioning machine, but will be offered soon, Dimmick adds.
Dimmick’s Cafe will be open throughout November and December for the holiday season, and possibly into 2020, Dimmick said.
“Once the fair and carnival season are back in full swing, we’ll be back in our concession stand for all of your favorite local events,” she said.
For more information, visit Dimmick’s Roadway Cafe on Facebook or call 814-771-3406.