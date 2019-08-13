CLEARFIELD — Heather and Barry Dimmick are chasing a new kind of excitement after starting their own rolled ice cream truck, which was recently at the Elk County Fair in Kersey.
“Dimmick’s Roadway Cafe,” based in Clearfield, has been traveling to festivals and fairs in the Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk county areas since April, Heather said.
The Dimmicks are former leaders of the Pine Creek K9 Search Unit of Brookville, a search organization that covers most of northwest central Pennsylvania, assisting in any missing person case.
After Heather was injured and the couple retired from the rescue team, they decided to fulfill their dream of having a concession stand, she said.
Together, the couple has accumulated more than five decades of volunteer work in their community, including coaching their children’s sports teams and being involved with fire companies, Heather said.
Now that their children are grown, she said, it was the perfect time to travel.
Rather than opting for a normal soft-serve stand or selling lemonade, the Dimmicks took on the challenge of rolled ice cream, a technique using a cold surface, shaved ice, a creamy base and other flavors like Oreo cookies or peanut butter. The cafe offers about 30 flavors of ice cream.
“No one else is doing this in the area, and we wanted to do our own thing,” Heather said.
The couple also sells “bubble tea,” with 25 flavors like kiwi, blueberry or tropical rainbow, cold-brew coffee, iced and hot tea, hot chocolate and cappuccino.
Although the ice cream truck business differs from their search team adventures, Heather said, it’s something they enjoy doing during this different phase of their lives.
“It can still be crazy busy here,” Heather said. “This is just a different kind of intense.”
The cafe will also be at the “Charged” event at the DuBois City Park Saturday and the Jeff Buck Memorial Softball Tournament at Lawrence Township Recreational Park in Clearfield Aug. 24. Proceeds from the tournament go toward helping another first responder in need.
For more information, visit Dimmick’s Roadway Cafe on Facebook or call 814-771-3406.