ST. MARYS — St. Marys native Jen Dippold carries out her passion for the community through her roles as executive director of both The Stackpole-Hall Foundation and St. Marys Area United Way.
Dippold, who also worked for Dickinson Center for 22 years, is involved in other endeavors, too, such as acting as a longterm member of Women Who Care, a project of the Elk County Community Foundation, as well as a member of the St. Marys Area School District Association.
Learning valuable traits from each of her roles, Dippold said the SMAUW has allowed her the opportunity to engage with many people in the community. The SMAUW surpassed its annual campaign goal for 2020-2021, raising $187,106.
“It is very educational, and keeps me in tune with understanding all aspects of the community,” she said.
The SMAUW’s job is to fundraise to help local nonprofit organizations, made up of a board of people with different occupations who have the desire to give back to where they live and work, said Dippold.
Through each of her director positions, Dippold also has been inspired by the number of people who volunteer and give their time to see great things happen in the community.
The Stackpole-Hall FoundationThe Stackpole-Hall Foundation, celebrating 70 years as a private charitable trust in 2021, gives around $1.2 million in grants to organizations annually, said Dippold, who became director in 2018.
The foundation, made up of what Dippold refers to as “silent givers,” was formed in 1951 by cousins Lyle G. Hall, J. Hall Stackpole and Harrison C. Stackpole. The original five trustees also included Benn F. Goodrich and Edward L. Meyer, according to “The Stackpole-Hall Foundation: Ripples on a Pond,” written by William C. Conrad.
The director position, what Dippold calls “a dream job,” has made her much more environmentally cautious, allowing her to better understand its importance and value, among many other things. For example, the foundation donating to entities like the Elk County Recycling Center and Elk County Conservation District.
The foundation is full of community history, having been instrumental in starting local institutions, such as the Community Education Center and Elk County Community Foundation, said Dippold.
It has contributed to countless causes over the years, including education, healthcare, youth development, religion, social welfare, community development and culture, according to Conrad’s book.
The foundation helped shape healthcare facilities like Elk County General Hospital, Andrew Kaul Memorial Hospital in St. Marys and St. Marys Area Ambulance Corp., according to Conrad. Between 1951-1981, the foundation distributed 133 healthcare grants.
The foundation has contributed to many youth efforts, too, such as the Bucktail Council’s Boy Scout Camp, the Ridgway YMCA and Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys, and organizations like the American Red Cross, Children’s Aid Society and the Salvation Army, according to Conrad. It has also helped shape local parks and sports facilities and area schools, churches and libraries.
The foundation, basing its distribution off of earnings, gives to several causes, donating almost $600,000 to the school system recently, said Dippold. It also offers a summer jobs program annually, paying 40 percent of student wages. There are nearly 120 student requests thus far for 2021.