DuBOIS — The 100th anniversary of the DuBois Public Library will be celebrated in 2020, according to Director Rebecca McTavish, who visited the Sandy Township Supervisors at their Monday meeting.
“In 1920, the City of DuBois took it upon themselves to start a library for their community,” said McTavish. “Most libraries are started by a small group of volunteers, or local people who say, ‘Oh, wait, maybe we need a library in our area.’ And the City of DuBois decided that they did need a library.”
More than 20 years ago, Sandy Township decided it was more convenient for their residents to access the City of DuBois library rather than travel a distance, or to wait for the bookmobiles to visit them, she said.
The township contributes a dedicated property tax of 0.5 mills to the library each year, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said after the meeting. This equates to about $55,000 in 2019 and projected in 2020.
“We are so very thankful that you have been faithfully supporting us for all those years, not just monetarily, but also support-wise,” McTavish said. “Also resource-wise, and one of the big things that we did this year was take you up, not on your support that way, but on your functionality of Sandy Township.”
McTavish said this year’s summer reading program was based on outer space and the stars.
“And one of the things we wanted to do was get kids outside looking through telescopes, and enjoying the wonder that is the night sky,” she said. “Unfortunately, being directly in the middle of the city, with all the street lamps around and everything else, it is not conducive to using telescopes in our parking lots, or anywhere else.”
McTavish said the township was gracious to lend staff support, as well as open the Sandy Township Recreational Park up for the library program after their normal hours so that the library could hold “Astronomy Nights.”
“We had one,” she said. “Unfortunately June’s got rained out. July’s was fabulous. We had over 30 people there, kids, adults, everybody getting to use telescopes. We stayed for an hour and a half, we had a wonderful turnout.”
Weather permitted one other Astronomy Night in October. Unfortunately, it was too overcast to look through telescopes and see anything, she said.
“However, we still had people come out. They enjoyed the facility. We had nighttime bedtime stories in the pavilion. We had snacks, and we got to use not just the DuBois library facility, but also Sandy Township resources,” McTavish said.
“So we are so very thankful for everything that you provide to the DuBois Public Library,” she said.
McTavish provided some statistics to the supervisors on library use as well.
“One of the things that is going around in the universe, the internet universe, and the talking points, is that libraries are falling apart,” she said. Libraries are not needed as much as they used to be because everybody has their smart phones, they have their tablets, they have this, they have that.”
“However, all of those things are only accessible to people who can afford all of that technology,” McTavish said. “And we know, in this area, we are still a high poverty area. People still need their libraries, and while things are not getting checked out near as much as what they used to be, still at this point in the year, we’re still two months left of 2019, we’re already almost to what we checked out last year.”
“I have every faith that we are going to continue to be relevant in our community for many, many years to come,” she said.
McTavish said in addition to books on the shelves, the library also provides eBooks, electronic resources, all sorts of things that people can’t find for free on their tablets, their smartphones, their Kindles.
“It’s still all the information that kids need to do research, that grownups need to do work reports,” she said. “And it still is for free with their library card at the DuBois library.”
All of this is possible because of the support from the City of DuBois and Sandy Township, McTavish said.
“We are still free if you live in the City of DuBois or Sandy Township, and we are happy to be still relevant in this day and age,” she said. “I just wanted to say thank you, to give you some of our statistics, and just let you know how important the Sandy Township Supervisors and community are to their library still, and how we still enjoy being important to all of the Sandy Township residents.”