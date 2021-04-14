ST. MARYS — St. Marys Pharmacy is welcoming people in surrounding areas hoping to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to register there as soon as possible.
Pharmacy Director Molly Beimel said as of now, SMP has administered more than 12,000 does of the Moderna vaccine.
Word has spread that many people in nearby areas are having a “difficult time scheduling a vaccine appointment,” she said.
“We have openings in St. Marys, and can schedule people as soon as the next day,” she said.
SMP is one of the largest independent pharmacies in the state to administer the vaccine, said Chief Financial Officer Frank Straub. It is now one of about 300 providers in the state of Pennsylvania distributing the vaccine, as the state Department of Health recently cut down from 1,800 providers.
Effective April 13, the vaccine is open to everyone, Beimel said.
“We have Moderna, so anyone over the age of 18 is eligible for an appointment at our store,” she said.
It’s also in SMP’s plans to host mobile vaccine clinics, in partnership with local employers, said Beimel.
The hope is to increase weekly doses, aiming for 1,500-2,000 per week, Straub noted.
Those interested in registering can do so at smprx.com/vaccines or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 814-971-1070.