DuBois Area School District students will start school on Friday, Aug. 23, according to the 2019-20 calendar approved last week.
The tradition of starting school on a Tuesday will be broken with the new calendar, with classes essentially beginning two days earlier for students.
At the Feb. 28 work session, substitute Superintendent Wendy Benton said she hopes this will help the district get its instructional days in before mandatory state testing occurs, in addition to preventing students from having to attend school so long into June.
The teachers would begin with their four in-service days that week before students start school on Friday.
Another change to the calendar is that students will have school on Monday, Dec. 23, with a one hour early dismissal.
Also at the work session, Benton said she wants Dec. 16-20 to be devoted to instruction and save holiday festivities for Monday, Dec. 23.
Citing statistics that 56 percent of the district’s students qualify for free or reduced price lunches, Benton said Dec. 23 would be another opportunity to feed those students two meals before they are dismissed on their nine-day vacation for the holiday with school being closed.
In April of 2020, the Monday after Easter, April 13, would be either a spring break vacation day or snow makeup day.
The last student day would be May 26, 2020.
The calendar was approved in a 7-0 vote. Directors Larry Salone and Mark Gilga were absent.
Revised 2018-19 calendar
In a 7-0 vote, the board approved the revised calendar for the elementary schools for the 2019-20 school year.
At the Feb. 28 work session, Benton said there was some discussion about using Monday, April 22, as a snow make-up day.
“We already have that in place for the middle school and high school and some elementary students had expressed their desire for more consideration to use that as a snow make-up day for them as well,” said Benton.
Benton conducted a survey of all the elementary staff and received 84 responses, with 74 percent of those responses requesting that the day be used as a snow make-up day. She said 24 percent preferred to keep it as a holiday because they had already made prior commitments or plans. Two percent were indifferent.
